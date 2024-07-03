Skanska repairs naval shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA, for USD 97M, about SEK 1.0 billion
Jul 03, 2024, 02:32 ET
STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with AECOM to repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 97M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in its US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.
The work includes refurbishing the structural components of berths 40 and 41 at the entrance to dry dock 8 by replacing deteriorated pile systems, pile caps, cast-in-place concrete systems, concrete beams, and fender pile systems.
Work is slated to begin in November 2024 and expected completion is July 2027.
SOURCE Skanska
