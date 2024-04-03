Skanska replaces Portage Bay Bridge in Seattle, Washington, USA, for USD 1.4 billion, about SEK 14.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation to replace the Portage Bay Bridge in Seattle, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 1.4 billion, about SEK 14.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

This project replaces the existing Portage Bay Bridge to meet current seismic resiliency standards and creates a lidded segment at East Roanoke Street. It includes updated roadways, dedicated carpool and public transit lanes and the construction of a landscaped open space lid over the highway. This will create a new multimodal connection via the extension of the regional shared-use path that makes it possible to bike or walk across Portage Bay to the new Roanoke Lid.

Construction is planned to commence in August 2024 with anticipated completion in 2031.

