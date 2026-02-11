Skanska replaces Vincent Thomas Bridge deck in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 320M, about SEK 2.9 billion

Skanska

Feb 11, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with California Engineering Contractors, signed a contract with the California Department of Transportation for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 534M. Skanska will include its share worth USD 320M, about SEK 2.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes removing and replacing the existing bridge deck, installing new expansion joints, and integrating advanced corrosion-protection systems. Modernizing the deck structure will increase load capacity, enhance safety, and reduce long-term maintenance needs.

Work is slated to begin in March 2026 and is expected to reach completion in March 2029.

