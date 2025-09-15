Skanska signs additional contract for biotechnology facility in Charlottesville, USA, for USD 116M, about SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of Virginia for the construction of the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at Fontaine Research Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. The additional contract is worth USD 116M, about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

Upon completion, the five-story, approximately 33,000 square meters (354,000-square-foot) Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Virginia will be a state-of-the-art facility to house the first-of-its-kind translational research program in the Commonwealth.

The building will include modular, multi-use laboratory space and support space, expanded research facilities, core facilities and an area for 100-150 researchers and partnering biotechnology companies to foster collaboration on the frontlines of science and technology.

Construction began in December 2023 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-biotechnology-facility-in-charlottesville--usa--for-usd-116m--,c4233874

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4233874/3665745.pdf 20250915 US biotech facility university ENG

SOURCE Skanska