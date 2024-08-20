Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 153M, about SEK 1.6 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Aug 20, 2024, 01:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 153M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 23,200 square meters (250,000 square feet).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-153m--about-sek-1-6-billi,c4026058

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska builds new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, for USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with Medpace, a clinical research company, for the construction of a new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The...

Skanska signs second lease for the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA

Skanska has signed a long-term lease agreement with a global advertising technology firm for approximately 4,400 square meters plus 2,000 square...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics