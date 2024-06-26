Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 244,000 square feet (appr 22,700 square meters).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska Building USA, tel +1 213-317-4977

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-155-m--about-sek-1-6-bill,c4006727

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4006727/2885794.pdf 20240626 US Data center Arizona

SOURCE Skanska