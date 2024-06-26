Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion
Jun 26, 2024, 07:18 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.
The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 244,000 square feet (appr 22,700 square meters).
Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.
CONTACT:
For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska Building USA, tel +1 213-317-4977
Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-155-m--about-sek-1-6-bill,c4006727
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Skanska
Share this article