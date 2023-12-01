Skanska signs additional contract for science building in Raleigh, USA, for USD 106M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with North Carolina State University to build its new integrative sciences building with STEM teaching (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and research space in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 106M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 15,300 square-meter (165,000-SF) project includes classrooms, teaching labs, research core facilities, collaboration/study space, café, and office space. The building design will promote creativity and collaboration and showcase and celebrate North Carolina State University's sciences. The project will be a flexible, interdisciplinary science building with a focus on chemistry, biochemistry, and biotechnology. The project will be LEED Gold certified.

The project began September 2023 and will be completed September 2026.

