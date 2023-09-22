Skanska signs additional contract to build hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA, for USD 47M, about SEK 500M

News provided by

Skanska

22 Sep, 2023, 02:07 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Orlando Health to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 47M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2023.

The additional contract includes foundations, concrete and exterior skin.

The contract in full includes the construction of an approximately 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining and gift shop, among others.

Construction is underway, with expected completion for the project in 2026.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3839853/2312347.pdf

20230922 US additional hospital contract

SOURCE Skanska

