Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Portland, Oregon, USA, for USD 200M, about SEK 2.1 billion

Skanska

22 Dec, 2023, 02:17 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 200M, about SEK 2.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The additional contract includes the interior build-out of the new hospital expansion. The scope involves framing and sheathing, mechanical electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems completion, in addition to miscellaneous scope for the new hospital expansion building. The approximately 50,000 square meter (533,000-SF), 14-story hospital expansion will be executed within a collaborative project delivery model. 

The new tower will be comprised of three levels of parking, and six levels of patient floors including a bone marrow transplant department and surgical oncology, and shelled space for future expansion. The new tower will be connected to the existing hospital by three pedestrian sky bridges.

Construction of the hospital expansion began in 2022 and is expected to open to patients in 2026.

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1  213 317 4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

