Skanska signs additional contract with existing client to build a data center in USA for USD 228M, about SEK 2.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in USA. The contract is worth USD 228M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2025.

The project involved constructing high bay areas for data halls, electrical rooms, mechanical rooms, loading dock, office and storage areas.

The supplemental award increases the total contract value to USD 267M. The original award of USD 39M was for early work on the project.

Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relation and Public Affairs, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-with-existing-client-to-build-a-data-center-in-usa-for-usd-228m--a,c4287662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4287662/3860605.pdf 20260102 US additional contract data center

SOURCE Skanska