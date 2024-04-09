Skanska signs additional contract with Orlando Health in Florida, USA, worth USD 166M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Orlando Health to build the 580,000-square-feet acute care Lakeland Highlands hospital in Lakeland, Florida. The contract is worth USD 166M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The seven-story, 302-patient bed tower will feature a modular central utility plant, medical and support services including imaging, lab, and pharmacy. The hospital will also include additional healthcare amenities.

The initial contract was announced in July 2023. Construction scheduled for completion in 2026.

