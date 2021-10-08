Skanska signs additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for USD 80M, about SEK 680M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA. The contract with our joint venture Skanska Balfour Beatty is worth USD 159M. Skanska's portion is worth USD 80M, about SEK 680M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2021.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

