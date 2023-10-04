Skanska signs an additional contract for cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA, for USD 85M, about SEK 900M

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with RWJBarnabas Health to build an ambulatory care cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA. The additional contract is worth USD 85M, about SEK 900M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2023.

The five-story building on the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center campus, totaling 13,000 square meters will provide outpatient cancer treatment. A parking garage will also be constructed.

Construction started in September 2022, and completion is scheduled towards the end of 2025.

SOURCE Skanska