Skanska signs contract with healthcare client in Northwest United States for USD 75M, about SEK 790M

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a healthcare client in the Northwestern United States worth USD 75M, about SEK 790M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

