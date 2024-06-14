Skanska signs lease with Boston Consulting Group for the office building 1550 on the Green in Houston, Texas, USA

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a 12-year lease agreement with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for approximately 4,925 square meters plus parking in the office building 1550 on the Green in Houston, Texas, USA. With this contract, 48 percent of the building is now leased. The tenant is expected to take occupancy during the fourth quarter of 2025.

This is the second office lease in the Class A+ office tower located at 1550 Lamar Street, adjacent to Discovery Green in downtown Houston. International law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, previously signed a 15-year lease for 32 percent of the office space. The law firm began relocation in June 2024.

Since breaking ground in June 2021, the building is targeting LEED Platinum V4, WELL Platinum, WiredScore Platinum, and a Fitwel certification.

At approximately 36,000 square meters, the building includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop conference center, parking, a first-class restaurant, and a coffee shop. 1550 on the Green that is developed and built by Skanska was completed in February 2024.

For further information please contact:

Alicia Jones, Director Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-lease-with-boston-consulting-group-for-the-office-building-1550-on-the-green-in-housto,c4000728

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4000728/2864502.pdf 20240614 US lease 1550 on the Green ENG https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---1550-on-the-green,c3310274 Image - 1550 on the Green

SOURCE Skanska