Skanska signs new contract for data center in Virginia, USA, for USD 242M, about SEK 2.5 billion

News provided by

Skanska

12 Mar, 2024, 02:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 242 M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a new 250,000 SF (23,000 square meter) data center, associated site work, and underground utilities on a new campus. The scope also includes a fit out of an administration space and three data halls.    

Work began March 2024 and is scheduled for completion in December of 2025. 

