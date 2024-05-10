Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 150M, about SEK 1.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award under a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 150M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,700 square meters.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

