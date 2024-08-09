Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA for USD 203M, about SEK 2.1 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Aug 09, 2024, 01:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 203M, about SEK 2.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 244,090 square-foot data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information please contact:
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Mgr, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-supplemental-award-for-data-center-in-georgia--usa-for-usd-203m--about-sek-2-1-billion,c4022544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4022544/2937680.pdf

20240809 US Supplemental award for data center in Georgia USA

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska USA Building Commits to CHIPS Women in Construction Framework

Skanska USA Building Commits to CHIPS Women in Construction Framework

Skanska USA's building operations today announced adoption of the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework and support for the Million Women in...

Skanska: Interim report, second quarter 2024

Highlights according to segment reporting Revenue amounted to SEK 47.4 billion (39.9); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 18 percent....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics