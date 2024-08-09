Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA for USD 203M, about SEK 2.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 203M, about SEK 2.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 244,090 square-foot data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

