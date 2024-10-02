Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 840M
Oct 02, 2024, 02:39 ET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build additional data halls at a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 80M, about SEK 840M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.
The project is the construction of four additional data halls on a previous data center site in Georgia.
Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025.
For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Mgr, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-supplemental-award-for-data-center-in-georgia--usa--for-usd-80m--about-sek-840m,c4045660
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Skanska
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article