Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 840M

News provided by

Skanska

Oct 02, 2024, 02:39 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build additional data halls at a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 80M, about SEK 840M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project is the construction of four additional data halls on a previous data center site in Georgia.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Mgr, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-supplemental-award-for-data-center-in-georgia--usa--for-usd-80m--about-sek-840m,c4045660

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4045660/3033638.pdf

20241002 US data center addition

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska awarded additional contract for another data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build another data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about ...

Skanska builds data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics