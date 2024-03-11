Skanska signs supplemental award to upgrade waterfront facility in Eastern USA for USD 120M, about SEK 1.2 billion

Skanska

11 Mar, 2024, 02:40 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a supplemental award with an existing client for preconstruction work and early commitments for the planned construction phase to upgrade a waterfront facility in Eastern USA. This supplemental award is worth USD 120M, about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

This supplemental award will facilitate ongoing early procurement activities.

Procurement for this project commenced in the first quarter of 2024 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2026.

