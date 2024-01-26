Skanska signs the firm's largest single lease for the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a long-term lease agreement for approximately 48,900 square meters, at the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA, of which 14,150 square meters is parking. With this contract, 72 percent of the space is now leased making it the largest lease in the company's history. The tenant is expected to take occupancy beginning January 2025.

The Eight, located in downtown Bellevue at the intersection of Northeast 8th Street and 108th Avenue Northeast, is the largest single investment in Skanska's portfolio. The 67,800 square meter Class A+ office tower includes four levels of tenant parking.

The project has achieved WiredScore Platinum and Salmon-Safe certifications while targeting LEED Platinum, Fitwel, SmartScore certifications. The building is developed and built by Skanska with expected completion in 2024.

The Eight represents Skanska's sixth development project in the Puget Sound region and its second project in Bellevue since it began development operations in Washington state in 2011.

