Skanska to modernize Johns Hopkins University's flagship library in Maryland, USA worth USD 104 M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to modernize Milton S. Eisenhower Library at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, USA. The contract amount of USD 104 M, about SEK 1.1 billion, will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project includes the renovation and thorough interior modernization of Milton S. Eisenhower Library, Johns Hopkins University's flagship library in Baltimore, Maryland. The renovation includes reimagining the 182,000-SF, six-story library built in 1964. The work includes all new finishes and MEP systems, a new communicating stair and skylight providing connectivity and light to the four, below-grade levels. The building envelope includes the restoration of windows and roofing. The project will be LEED® Gold and net-zero ready.

Construction began in July 2024 and is expected to be completed in October 2026.

