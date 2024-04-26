Skanska upgrades the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York City, USA, for USD 612M, about SEK 6.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed the final award with SBMT Asset, LLC for the upgrade of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, USA. This award is worth USD 612M, about SEK 6.4 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project will transform the South Brookyln Marine Terminal into one of the largest dedicated offshore wind ports in the USA and support Empire Wind, which is currently being developed by Equinor 24 to 48 kilometers (15 to 30 miles) off New York.

This award will facilitate the demolition of existing buildings, dredging of new and existing berths, bulkhead upgrades and installation of new wharf and dock facilities. It also includes infrastructure improvements, new heavy lift crane pads, and the construction of an offshore wind staging area, as well as the construction of a new operations and maintenance building.

Prior awards for early commitments and long lead items for this project amounts to USD 249M, about SEK 2.6 billion. Preconstruction began in January 2023 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2026.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-upgrades-the-south-brooklyn-marine-terminal-in-new-york-city--usa--for-usd-612m--about-sek-6,c3968542

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3968542/2762020.pdf 20240426 US waterfront facility https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/sbmt-with-lower-manhattan---image-credit-equinor,c3294169 SBMT with Lower Manhattan - image credit Equinor

SOURCE Skanska