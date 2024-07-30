Skanska USA Building Commits to CHIPS Women in Construction Framework

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska USA's building operations today announced adoption of the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework and support for the Million Women in Construction initiative. This commitment underscores the company's continued dedication to fostering the growth of women in the construction industry and to supporting its customers' construction goals to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

Launched by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Million Women in Construction initiative seeks to expand the U.S. construction workforce by "increasing the participation of women and economically disadvantaged individuals" in the construction industry over the next decade. As part of this initiative, the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework identifies five best recruiting and retention practices and commits companies to work with all stakeholders in these areas. The U.S. needs to grow its construction industry workforce to deliver on its CHIPS Program funded projects.

"Committing to the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework was an easy decision for us. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we are focused on recruiting, developing, and retaining people in an inclusive way," said Clay Haden, President, Skanska USA Building. "This Framework aligns with our ongoing efforts to ensure that women, the economically disadvantaged – and indeed all people – are aware of and have equal access to our opportunities. Fundamentally, we want more women to consider working in construction. We want them to know that construction is a dynamic and critical industry that offers a wide range of opportunities along with competitive benefits, flexibility and opportunities for professional development and growth."

The CHIPS Women in Construction Framework centers on five practice areas: 1) setting goals and monitoring progress; 2) building community partnerships; 3) developing training pathways; 4) providing access to supportive services; and 5) maintaining healthy, safe and respected workplaces.

"We have a strong track record in these areas and look forward to working with other stakeholders to grow the construction workforce," added Haden.

