Skanska works on recovery and salvage at Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA, for USD 50M, about SEK 530M

June 11, 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Maryland Transportation Authority to work on the recovery and salvage effort at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The contract is worth USD 50M, about SEK 530M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project includes the debris removal, disposal, and clean-up at spans 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the bridge after its collapse.

Work began April 2024, and completion is scheduled for July 2024.

