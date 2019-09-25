Skanska's 2+U Office Space Now 100 Percent Leased with Addition of 275,000 Square-Foot Lease from Qualtrics

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska , a leading global development and construction firm, today announced a 275,000 square-foot lease with Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category. Qualtrics will lease 13 floors at 2+U, which includes Skanska's premier 38-story, Class-A+ office tower; and its Urban Village with nearly 17,000 square feet of local retail and arts-and-culture space. With this new agreement, the office portion of 2+U – which will be known as Qualtrics Tower – is now 100 percent leased.

"We're very proud to now have all 2+U's office space fully leased before we officially complete construction, and we're equally proud of the caliber of innovative companies that will bring this beautiful building to life," said Murphy McCullough, executive vice president and regional manager for Skanska's commercial development operations. "As a leading technology company experiencing significant growth, we're thrilled Qualtrics will call 2+U home."

"We're excited for Qualtrics Tower to be the new home base of our co-headquarters. Qualtrics is changing the way organizations across the world manage and improve their customer experience," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO at Qualtrics. "We are deepening our investment in Seattle, which has some of the best talent in the world. Over the next several years, we plan to create more than 1,500 new jobs in the region as we continue building and innovating on our vision for the future of experience management."

Qualtrics is expected to take occupancy at Qualtrics Tower at 2+U in Summer 2020. Other global tenants in the project, which is pursuing LEED Platinum certification, include online employment search company Indeed.com, collaboration platform Dropbox, Inc., and flex office / co-working firm Spaces.

2+U is a 701,000 square-foot retail, office, and arts-and-culture project in the heart of downtown Seattle. Skanska engaged community stakeholders in the planning stages of the project to create a building that adds immediate value to the tenants and the surrounding community. Located at the corner of Second Avenue and University Street, the building is adjacent to Seattle Art Museum and Benaroya Hall, and just steps from the new waterfront. 2+U is lifted 85 feet off the ground at the highest point to create an outdoor urban village situated under the building.

The urban village includes nearly a half-acre of open space designed for gathering and connecting tenants, neighbors and visitors with local retail, and arts and cultural space. Through its thoughtful design, 2+U becomes a connection linking the new waterfront, Pioneer Square and surrounding downtown neighborhoods.

Other building highlights include:

18,000-30,000 square-foot floorplates

An offset core, providing flexible, versatile floorplates

Unobstructed views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains

Private, tenant rooftop deck

Multiple, unique tenant conference and event spaces

Easy, direct commuter access from the highway or to public transportation, including bus, light rail and ferries

Efficient parking, valet service and EV charging stations

Bike program with secure storage for approximate 360 bikes, along with EV bike charging stations and repair stations

Fitness and wellness space

Shower and sauna facilities

High-touch, concierge-style property management and digital interface

Other Skanska developments in the Seattle area include Stone34 , the global headquarters for Brooks Sports, which was the first project to meet the City of Seattle's requirements for the city's Deep Green Pilot Program, making it one of the greenest buildings in the region. At 400 Fairview , Skanska delivered headquarters offices for Tommy Bahama, Impinj and Car Toys/Wireless Advocates, and assembled a Market Hall with mix of local retailers as well as a rooftop restaurant with unparalleled views. Skanska also developed Alley 111 , a 260-unit multi-family project with 6,000 square feet of retail in the community of Bellevue.

In July 2018 Skanska purchased a land parcel located at NE 8th and 108th in Bellevue's downtown core, ideally located near major Bellevue employers, including Microsoft's Bellevue Campus, Amazon, Salesforce, Paccar, Symetra, Expedia and Concur. In October 2017, Skanska also purchased the 2200 Block, a 19,440 square-foot parcel comprised of three properties on 4th Avenue in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle, which is currently being designed and entitled for a 300-unit multifamily tower.

With more than 70 years of history in the Puget Sound region, Skanska combines generations of local knowledge with the vast tools of a global development and construction firm to build what matters for local communities. Skanska's portfolio ranges from investing its own capital and developing award-winning sustainable real estate, like Brooks Sports' headquarters at Stone34, to building local landmarks, such as Benaroya Hall and the Museum of Glass, major infrastructure projects like the replacement of the southern mile of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and small tenant improvements. Recognized as one of the region's top corporate philanthropists, Skanska is also committed to creating new opportunities for local small, traditionally disadvantaged businesses.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and development companies. In the U.S., Skanska's core operations include building construction, civil infrastructure and developing self-financed commercial properties, which together generated $8 billion in revenue in 2018. As a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $2.3 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. With U.S. headquarters in New York City, Skanska has offices in 28 metro areas with 9,000 employees nationwide. Skanska is an industry-leading innovator in both safety and project execution, and offers competitive solutions for both traditional and complex assignments to help build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. Global revenue of parent company Skanska AB, headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, totaled approximately $20 billion in 2018.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 10,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

