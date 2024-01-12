Skanska's divestment of its ownership stake in the LaGuardia Terminal B in New York, USA, is completed

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced earlier, on 6 December 2023 Skanska signed Sale and Purchase Agreements for its 32 percent ownership stake in LaGuardia Gateway Partners LLC New York, USA. All required governmental approvals were obtained end of December and closing has now been achieved. The transactions will be recorded under Central stream in the fourth quarter of 2023. The sales price has been adjusted with distributions received since the contracts were signed. Net sales proceeds after paid transaction costs and other items is USD 112M, about SEK 1.2 billion. Settlement of the sales price was made in two almost equal installments, one in December 2023 and the second in January 2024.

