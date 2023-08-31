Skateboard Market size is set to grow by USD 919.58 million between 2022 to 2027 | The increasing popularity of recreational activity drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The skateboard market size is anticipated to grow by USD 919.58 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.72%, according to Technavio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. North America stands as the dominating region in the skateboard market, contributing around 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by factors such as the widespread popularity of skateboarding, its inclusion in the Olympics, increasing adoption as a means of transportation, and the presence of a significant number of skateboarding events and competitions. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skateboard Market 2023-2027

Skateboard Market 2023 – 2027: Companies Landscape

The report includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

2HEX GmbH

Boutique Rollin Board Supplies Inc.

CaliRides LLC

Control Skateboards Inc.

Dankies Skateboards

Exway Canada

Gyroorboard

Homegrown Skateboards.

Piso Skateboards

Pure Distribution LLC.

Quiksilver Inc.

Razor USA LLC

LLC Shenzhen Tomoloo Technology Industrial Co. Ltd.

Skate One Corp.

SWAGTRON

Skateboard Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Teenagers, Kids, and Adults), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the teenagers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

For more information on skateboard market segmentation, trend, driver and challenges

Skateboard Market 2023 – 2027: Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America is set to be the dominant player of the skateboard market, anticipated to contribute major portion to global market growth. North America benefits from the popularity of skateboarding as both a recreational activity and means of transportation, the inclusion of skateboarding in the Olympics, a trend towards eco-friendly products, and a thriving skateboarding event landscape. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on North America's skateboard market is notable, with a recovery observed as restrictions eased and outdoor activities resumed.

