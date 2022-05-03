Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026 | Fitness Benefits Associated With Skating to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request sample report.

The growing fitness benefits associated with skating, an increasing number of figure skating tournaments. and rising in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, expensive infrastructural costs associated with winter sports, the risk of injuries associated with skating, and reducing activities of skating since the pandemic will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Roller Skates



Inline Skates



Ice Skates



Speed Skates



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The roller skates segment will gain considerable market share in skating shoes. Cities in countries like the United States are creating their own skate dancing styles. Veteran Chicago skaters, for example, are known as JB skaters, after remixed James Brown songs. In the next years, these new roller-skating activities will raise sales of roller-skating shoes.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our skating shoes market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the advent of sustainable skating shoes as one of the prime reasons driving the skating shoes market growth during the next few years.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Hockey Heaven PTY LTD

Amula Enterprise Corp.

Bont Skates Online Shop

Crazy Skates USA

Decathlon SA

EDEA srl

Globe International Ltd.

Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.

K2 Sports Europe GmbH

LazerXTech

Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd.

Powerslide GmbH

Radical Sportech Mfg. Co.

Riedell Shoes Inc.

Roces S.r.l.

Roller Derby Skate Corp.

SURE-GRIP International

Tecnica Group Spa

Triple Power Sports Products Inc.

UNIVERSKATE sarl

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist skating shoes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skating shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skating shoes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skating shoes market vendors

Skating Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 836.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Hockey Heaven PTY LTD , Amula Enterprise Corp. , Bont Skates Online Shop, Crazy Skates USA, Decathlon SA, EDEA srl, Globe International Ltd., Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd., K2 Sports Europe GmbH, LazerXTech, Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd., Powerslide GmbH, Radical Sportech Mfg. Co., Riedell Shoes Inc., Roces S.r.l., Roller Derby Skate Corp., SURE-GRIP International, Tecnica Group Spa, Triple Power Sports Products Inc., and UNIVERSKATE sarl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Roller skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Inline skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ice skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Speed skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Crazy Skates USA

10.4 EDEA srl

10.5 Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.

10.6 K2 Sports Europe GmbH

10.7 Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd.

10.8 Powerslide GmbH

10.9 Riedell Shoes Inc.

10.10 Roces S.r.l.

10.11 Roller Derby Skate Corp.

10.12 Tecnica Group Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

