SKAURA Introduces SKAURA ONE™, a Patented Razor That Redefines Control, Balance, and the Modern Grooming Ritual

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAURA announces the launch of SKAURA ONE™ , a patented razor engineered to bring clinical precision, refined control, and design-led functionality to everyday grooming. Developed through years of research and built with a proprietary proprioceptive design, SKAURA ONE™ offers a closer, smoother, and more intuitive shaving experience for all users.

SKAURA ONE™ Kit (ONE™ Razor Handle, Body Cartridges, Travel Case, Display Stand) SKAURA ONE™ with Face Cartridge

Today's grooming tools often prioritize marketing over meaningful engineering. SKAURA ONE™ was created with a different philosophy: thoughtful design, precise mechanics, and a focus on how a razor should feel in the hand. At 84.4 grams, its balanced handle supports natural movement, reduces pressure, and guides each stroke with stability and control. The result is a visibly smoother, closer shave without added force or irritation.

SKAURA ONE™ reflects the shift toward elevated, everyday tools designed not just to function, but to enhance the moments we repeat daily. The brand's name, SKAURA, derived from "Skin" and "Aura", was developed in partnership with creative agency Ogilvy Miami, as part of a broader brand-building process, reflecting a focus on skin-first performance and design.

Key features include:

Patented proprioceptive handle design with three points of contact for intuitive stroke guidance

Refined 84.4-gram balance to minimize pressure and drag

Five-blade alignment engineering for consistent, close results

Interchangeable face + body cartridges for one streamlined system

Invented and patented by Dr. Craig Lichtblau, SKAURA ONE™ merges clinical insight with modern design to deliver performance you can feel immediately. While Dr. Lichtblau is credited as the inventor, the razor was developed, commercialized, and brought to market under the leadership of Ty Cross, CEO and Co-Founder of SKAURA. Every component from blade angle to handle geometry was refined to elevate comfort and efficiency.

"SKAURA ONE™ was built to bring intention and control back to a daily habit," said Ty Cross. "We set out to design a tool that performs at the highest level while feeling considered, balanced, and beautifully made."

"By combining clinical research with design engineering, we created a razor that supports smoother technique and more confident strokes," added Dr. Craig Lichtblau, Founder of Skaura. "It's functional innovation with a visible result."

The SKAURA ONE™ Kit includes:

ONE™ razor handle

Three cartridges (body or face depending on the kit ordered)

Travel case

Display stand

The SKAURA ONE™ kit will be available for $150 on January 13, 2026 on Skaura.com. To learn more, visit Skaura.com and follow SKAURA on Instagram, @skaurabrand.

About SKAURA

SKAURA is a modern lifestyle brand redefining shaving as a daily ritual rooted in precision, design, and intention. The brand merges breakthrough patented technology with intentional craftsmanship to create tools that deliver a smoother, more refined, and more controlled grooming experience. With a philosophy built on the belief that details matter, Skaura transforms a functional necessity into an elevated moment of confidence and artistry. Engineered for everybody and every body, Skaura brings together performance, design, and clinical experience to set a new standard in luxury grooming.

Press Contact:

Beach House PR

[email protected]

SOURCE SKAURA