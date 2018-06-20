Skava Received Highest Product Score in Modular, Flexible Implementations Use Case in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce

The Gartner document notes, "Application leaders must look for flexibility, modularity and agility as critical capabilities for leading digital commerce platforms." With regard to Modularity and API-based solutions, "There is increased interest from prospective clients and noticeable shifts from commerce platform vendors on API-based commerce platforms, reflecting the relevance of flexibility and modularity in commerce solutions."

Skava offers modular e-commerce and digital platforms to mid and enterprise-sized companies including Kraft Heinz, Barnes & Noble, Urban Outfitters, and others. Built with cloud microservices, Skava Commerce enables businesses to easily and quickly deploy the components they need, reach out to more customers consistently across multiple channels, and deliver personalized digital commerce experiences.

"The rise of modular commerce comes at a time when enterprise businesses want to select the industry-leading components they need without overhauling systems," said Arish Ali, CEO at Skava. "We recognize brands are more time-crunched and resources-strapped than ever, so our modular approach to digital commerce scaffolds the tools they need, reduces time to market, and increases efficacy. We applaud our customers who have reduced their implementation time and costs to focus on what matters most—creating revolutionary customer experiences."

The Critical Capabilities note is a companion note to the "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce" and is intended for use in evaluating and selecting the optimal digital commerce platform. The latter note is intended to assist application leaders supporting digital commerce platform selection, maintenance or ongoing operations.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Skava:

Skava's cloud-native commerce platform, Skava Commerce, uses microservices-based technology to help retailers and enterprise-sized companies quickly create personalized omnichannel experiences. Businesses can deploy our full platform or choose only the components they need to enhance their existing digital commerce stack. Skava's modular architecture enables brands to continuously innovate, accelerate time to market, and delight customers with fewer resources. Category leaders and Fortune 500 companies make up Skava's customer roster which includes Kraft Heinz, Barnes & Noble, T-Mobile, Urban Outfitters, and many more.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has offices in Europe and India. To learn more, please visit Skava.com.

