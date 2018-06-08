Skava Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce

Modular and Flexible - Organizations can nimbly pick and choose only the components they need through independently scalable and deployable microservices

A rich, ready-to-deploy reference webstore - Configurable white label reference store augmented by an experience management solution to provide a seamless and consistent experience across all digital touchpoints

Mobile First - Skava leverages an established leadership in mobile commerce to offer a robust and modular solution that folds in mobile as well as other devices seamlessly into a cohesive branded experience

"By 2022, 10% of the organizations running digital commerce will build that into a platform business to transform into digital businesses, and 60% of those will use an open ecosystem to scale the growth," Gartner stated.

"I am proud of our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and am especially thankful to our strong customer advocacy and support teams," said Arish Ali, CEO at Skava. "We believe that this recognition supports Skava's vision and efforts to serve as a true partner to our customers. We will strive to continue to evolve our microservices platform and extend its ecosystem to help our customers create and deliver modern commerce experiences anywhere."

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce," Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, et al., 5 June 2018.

Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce," Jason Daigler, Yanna Dharmasthira, et al., 6 June 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Skava:

Skava offers modern ecommerce and digital platforms to retailers and enterprise-sized companies. Skava's cloud-native, microservices-based technology enables continuous innovation in a mobile-first world. We help leading brands and enterprises across the world deliver engaging omnichannel, customer-centric experiences.

Headquartered in the heart of San Francisco, Skava has offices in the U.S., Europe and India. Learn more about Skava by visiting our website and blog or contacting marketing@skava.com.

