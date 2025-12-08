SKB Acquires Historic Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the historic Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse, located at 620 SW Main Street (the corner of Broadway and Main) in downtown Portland.

Completed in 1933, the courthouse is recognized as one of downtown Portland's most architecturally significant civic buildings. Its classic sandstone exterior and finely detailed interiors make it an enduring example of the city's historic craftsmanship and civic identity.

SKB's acquisition stems from the recent disposition process by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which announced the sale of the building to the private sector in 2025.

"We want to thank the GSA for awarding us such a special and unique opportunity. We intend to move into the building and hope to partner with the City of Portland and the State of Oregon to preserve and showcase this historic building," said Todd Gooding, SKB President & Chief Investment Officer.

"The Gus J. Solomon Courthouse has long stood as a symbol of Portland's civic identity, and I am glad to see SKB honor its potential as part of our downtown renaissance. This acquisition reflects the kind of innovative vision we need, one that honors Portland's history while reimagining downtown spaces to serve the community in new ways. I look forward to seeing how this landmark continues to inspire and contribute to Portland's future," said Portland Mayor Keith Wilson.

Positioned diagonally across from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and The Heathman Hotel, the courthouse stands within a cultural district that helped define Portland's last major wave of civic reinvestment in the early 1980s. Those two storied projects served as points of pride during a challenging era for the city — demonstrating how thoughtful, design-forward development can signal renewed momentum. SKB sees a similar opportunity today, with the Solomon Courthouse poised to again do its part in downtown's revival.

"With this acquisition, we hope to work with best-in-class architecture and construction firms — with the intent of leading a redevelopment that in turn can contribute to the renaissance of downtown," Gooding added.

Originally built between 1932–1933 by the Murch Brothers Construction Company, the courthouse occupies an entire city block and has been a landmark of civic life in Portland for decades. Considered a "prime example" of historically significant federal real estate holdings, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

With this acquisition, SKB undertakes a long-term commitment: to rehabilitate and restore the historic fabric of the courthouse, while adaptively reimagining its use to benefit the public, tenants, and the broader community.

