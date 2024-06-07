SKBM Smart Technology and PropTech IQ Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Proptech Adoption in Multifamily Industry

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKBM Smart Technology, a leading agnostic technology integrator, and PropTech IQ, the multifamily industry's premier independent property technology validation provider, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to simplify and accelerate proptech adoption for all multifamily owners, developers, and managers.

"We are excited to partner with PropTech IQ," said Scott Keen, Co-Founder of SKBM Smart Tech. "This partnership will allow us to leverage PropTech IQ's independent validations to assure our customers further that our solutions are not only innovative but also deliver tangible benefits in operational efficiencies and profitability."

This partnership creates a first-of-its-kind 'one-stop-shop' for the multifamily sector, where decision-makers can identify, analyze, and implement a wide array of property technologies seamlessly with a single integrator. By leveraging PropTech IQ's data-driven insights and SKBM Smart Technology's proven implementation expertise, this collaboration aims to simplify proptech adoption, equipping multifamily properties with the resources and guidance they need to improve operational efficiencies and drive profitability with confidence.

Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder and CEO of PropTech IQ, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with SKBM Smart Technology to bring an unprecedented level of value transparency to the multifamily industry. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in providing a simple and transparent process for confidently adopting transformative property technologies."

The partnership will be highlighted at the NAA Apartmentalize 24 event in Philadelphia from June 19-21, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit booth 277 to discover how the transformative potential of solutions offered by SKBM Smart Tech can impact your unique community via an Impact Analysis Report generated on-site by PropTech IQ.

About SKBM Smart Tech:

Since 2018, SKBM Smart Technology has revolutionized the multifamily housing experience through cutting-edge property technology (PropTech) solutions. SKBM takes pride in curating comprehensive proptech solutions that achieve the property owners' efficiency, security, and profitability goals. With an unmatched track record of connecting over 400,000 multifamily units with access control, WiFi deployments, and more, SKBM has proven experience in knowing what works and what doesn't based on property goals. This success is driven by a deep understanding of multifamily and a commitment to delivering tangible value. For more information, visit www.skbmsmarttech.com .

About PropTech IQ:

PropTech IQ, recognized as the industry's first independent property technology validation provider, brings unbiased data into the decision-making process. By combining their proprietary algorithm, market data, and implementation data, PropTech IQ's Impact Analysis Reports provide multifamily sion-makers with an impartial view of prospective proptech adoptions by delivering accurate, real-time insights into how new technologies will impact a community's Net Operating Income (NOI), Return on Investment (ROI), and more. For more information, visit www.proptechiq.com .

For more information about SKBM Smart Technology and our innovative solutions, please visit skbmsmarttech.com or contact us at [email protected]. For details about PropTech IQ and their services, please visit www.proptechiq.com or email [email protected].

