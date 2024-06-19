MANCHESTER, England, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, the renowned global vape brand SKE proudly inaugurated its first flagship store in the UK, situated in Manchester. Located at 44 Cross Street, Great Manchester, M2 7AR, this store signifies SKE's dedication to offering an unmatched shopping experience for vaping enthusiasts in the local area.

SKE Launches First UK Flagship Shop in Manchester

The store boasts a high-tech design, featuring three large LED screens that instantly grab customers' attention. Inside, visitors can sample all the flavours of the SKE Crystal 4-in-1 Pod Kit and explore the latest vaping products from SKE. Furthermore, the store features a special area showcasing SKE-themed merchandise and a product demonstration zone. Here, knowledgeable staff are on hand to offer customers detailed explanations of each product, guaranteeing a thorough and satisfying shopping experience.

To mark the grand opening and express gratitude to its devoted customers, SKE presents an exclusive offer: buy one, get one free on all products from June 19th to 21st. Moreover, during this celebration, customers will have the opportunity to receive special gifts from SKE, including mobile phone cases, eco-friendly bags, and stylish fanny packs.

"The opening of our UK flagship store represents a major milestone for SKE, and we're excited to offer Manchester an unmatched vape shopping experience," said Jack Dong, the founder of SKE. "The UK plays a crucial role in the vaping industry's growth and in SKE's journey. We have worked tirelessly with our distributors and consumers to make this opening possible. Looking ahead, we aim to collaborate with more industry peers and consumers to foster innovation and progress within the vaping sector. Our commitment is to provide superior products and experiences, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle together."

As a pioneer in the vaping industry, SKE has always strongly emphasised technological innovation and user experience. With high-quality products and excellent service, SKE has quickly gained a significant position in the global e-cigarette market, earning the trust and support of consumers and distributors alike.

As the first UK flagship shop opens its doors, SKE aims to solidify its presence in Manchester and beyond, providing an unparalleled vaping experience for its valued consumers.

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with them on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficial

X: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442658/SKE_Launches_First_UK_Flagship_Shop_in_Manchester.jpg