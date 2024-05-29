"Skedulo launches new Scheduling Experience to help field-workers navigate the complexities of mobile work"

Skedulo releases new product features to improve scheduling, mobile, platform, and developer experiences.

Engage2learn taps Skedulo's new Scheduling Experience to better support field teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skedulo, a leader in mobile workforce management solutions, today announced a set of new, innovative features aimed to help organizations make better and faster decisions when navigating the complexities of mobile work.

The mobile workforce—also known as deskless workers, who spend time in the field providing services or care in our communities—has grown to nearly 3 billion people, and make up some of the most critical roles today. They are providing healthcare to the most vulnerable, servicing and installing appliances in our homes during bad weather, and even conducting audits and safety inspections. Investments in technology that support the scheduling, communication, and engagement of this workforce are critical as organizations continue to seek new solutions that help drive productivity and efficiency.

Skedulo's latest release of new product features are specifically designed to help deskless organizations create flexible and customizable solutions that support their fast-growing mobile workforce. At the forefront of the new features Skedulo is unveiling is a powerful new scheduling experience on Plan, Skedulo's dispatching and scheduling application. Plan's new scheduling experience enables organizations and their teams to make better and faster decisions with new features like custom views, advanced filters and enhanced work lists.

In addition to launching Plan's new scheduling experience, Skedulo is also announcing new features across the Skedulo Plus mobile application, advancements in intelligent scheduling, a brand new low-code mobile form builder for Skedulo Plus, and new developer experience tools.

The new features will allow customers to:

Capture critical information in the field through custom forms without any coding required.

Automatically schedule jobs that require multiple resources with varying skills.

Manage, search, and restrict jobs and availability in the mobile app.

Comments on the news:

"We know how critical it is for deskless workers to have access to technology that not only supports the complex process of organizing their workforce today, but also allows them to continue to innovate, transform and adapt in the future," said Matt Fairhurst , CEO of Skedulo. "Our platform provides companies with the flexibility and scale they need to drive outcomes and grow, and we're now bringing that same level of flexibility to Plan - with our all new Scheduling Experience."

, CEO of Skedulo. "Our platform provides companies with the flexibility and scale they need to drive outcomes and grow, and we're now bringing that same level of flexibility to Plan - with our all new Scheduling Experience." "The ability for our schedulers to easily customize their view has allowed them to make better, quicker decisions when it comes to scheduling our field teams," said Kammi Green , Chief of Partner Success at engage2learn. "Our schedulers can make bulk updates, quickly identify and correct scheduling conflicts, and ensure our field teams are where they need to be. They love the flexibility of the platform in helping them do their job."

For more information on Skedulo's new features, please visit skedulo.com/may-2024-product-launch/ .

About Skedulo

Founded in 2013, Skedulo is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Skedulo's leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don't work in a traditional office setting. The Skedulo Pulse Platform™ helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations, including The American Red Cross, DHL and Sunrun, to seamlessly schedule and service over 65 million appointments worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.skedulo.com or follow @Skedulo on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Skedulo