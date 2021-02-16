Skeeter Extends Long-Standing Partnership With Bassmaster Tournament Trail

"There is simply no better way for Skeeter to reach enthusiastic anglers and fans of fishing at all levels than through the Bassmaster events," said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. "Skeeter has a long heritage of helping anglers build memories on the water, and we're thrilled to continue working with Skeeter on initiatives designed to reach new anglers and help fans experience the beauty of America's waterways."

Skeeter, which has been a B.A.S.S. sponsor since 2008, will be a Premier Sponsor for the Bassmaster Classic, Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship and the grass-roots TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional and championship tournaments.

"B.A.S.S. and Skeeter have a long history together and we're excited to continue our relationship with an organization that shares our passion for fishing and boating," said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Boats. "B.A.S.S. has a way of generating enthusiasm for competitive fishing that stands above the rest of the industry. We look forward to watching our Skeeter pros compete during the next four years, and we also look forward to introducing new boaters and anglers to the sport through our B.A.S.S. sponsorship."

As a Premier Sponsor, Skeeter will be highlighted during Bassmaster LIVE, which is streamed on Bassmaster.com and broadcast Saturday and Sunday mornings on the FOX Sports platforms, and enjoy exposure in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines and across various social media platforms as well as showcasing their boats at live events, including the well-attended Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo.

During the 2021 season, 19 Elite Series pros will be depending on the reliability of their Skeeter boat, including two-time 2020 winner Brandon Palaniuk and rookie Pat Schlapper, who double-qualified for the 2021 Elite Series via the Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens and as TNT B.A.S.S. Nation Champion.

"I have run Skeeter boats since 2004," said Schlapper. "Layout, drivability and reliability are all key factors for me. Skeeter has them all. Another huge bonus is their Real Money program. I won an extra $15,000 in Skeeter contingency money last year alone. I couldn't be more excited to be running a Skeeter FXR21 for another season."

