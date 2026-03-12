Skematic Announces Strategic Partnership with Salus GRC to Deliver Modern Compliance Technology to Investment Managers

Partnership brings Skematic's integrated employee compliance platform to Salus GRC's client base of investment advisers, private fund managers, and broker-dealers

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skematic, a compliance management platform purpose-built for financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Salus GRC, a governance, risk, and compliance advisory firm backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners. Under the agreement, Salus GRC will offer Skematic's Employee Compliance solution to its client base, enabling firms to replace manual, fragmented compliance workflows or outdated software with a modern, audit-ready system.

Employee Code of Ethics oversight — encompassing personal trade surveillance, employee certifications, conflict disclosures, and preclearance approvals — has become one of the most scrutinized areas of SEC examination for investment advisers. Yet many firms continue to manage these obligations through spreadsheets, email chains, and outdated legacy tools that create recordkeeping gaps, user friction, and administrative bottlenecks. Skematic's solution was built specifically to address those deficiencies.

The platform digitizes, centralizes, and automates the full scope of employee compliance obligations, including:

Annual, quarterly, and ad hoc employee certifications and attestations

Personal trading preclearance and transaction reporting, powered by direct broker API connections

Gifts and entertainment and conflict-of-interest preclearance / disclosures

Automated recordkeeping and audit-ready documentation

Skematic was designed from the ground up as a unified system — connecting firm-level compliance workflows with employee-level code of ethics oversight in a single, interoperable platform. The company's founders spent a combined 20+ years as compliance officers and building technology to support them. They sought to build a system that delivered complete, reliable data with no gaps between what a firm's policies say and what examiners can see. Today, Skematic is trusted by 400+ firms to manage regulatory compliance.

"Compliance programs are becoming more operationally sophisticated, and third-party consultants are playing a bigger role in helping firms execute on how those programs actually run," said Brian Kesselman, Co-Founder and CRO of Skematic. "Salus has built an impressive client community and a technology-forward advisory model. By partnering with Salus, we're helping extend that model — giving compliance teams the modern automation required to manage critical employee compliance workflows with confidence."

Salus GRC advises more than 350 financial services firms across investment management, private equity, and broker-dealer segments. The firm pairs senior advisory talent — including former CCOs, attorneys, and ex-regulators — with technology-forward solutions to deliver compliance programs that hold up under regulatory scrutiny.

"Salus GRC continues to expand its partnership ecosystem, bringing the very best in emerging technology to our clients," said Bill Mulligan, Founder and CEO of Salus GRC. "We firmly believe that the best outcomes come from pairing exceptional people with exceptional technology. That combination is the model we're following as we continue to grow our scalable boutique and deliver meaningful, long-term value to the organizations we serve."

Skematic operates as a subsidiary of Financial Recovery Technologies, a global technology and services firm serving institutional investors. This partnership expands Skematic's presence within the advisory and outsourced compliance market, adding Salus GRC to a growing network of compliance consulting partners.

About Financial Recovery Technologies

Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a global technology and services firm helping institutional investors unlock operational alpha amid increasingly complex financial and regulatory environments.

FRT's industry-leading class action platform maximizes recoveries across securities litigation and antitrust settlements worldwide through advanced eligibility analysis, claims management, and fund recovery. With the 2024 acquisition of Skematic — a purpose-built compliance management system — FRT now enables compliance teams to replace manual workflows and fragmented tools with a centralized, automated, and audit-ready framework.

Together, FRT's solutions streamline middle- and back-office operations, helping clients meet fiduciary and regulatory obligations with greater efficiency, transparency, and control. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company. Learn more at www.skematic.com.

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance firm serving investment managers, RIAs, private funds, broker-dealers, other regulated financial services organizations, and private equity portfolio companies. The firm provides senior-level advisory services across compliance, cybersecurity, and enterprise risk management, and human capital GRC supporting clients in meeting GRC obligations while strengthening governance frameworks and internal controls.

Since its founding, Salus GRC has grown deliberately through a top-down hiring approach that brings together experienced GRC officers, professionals, and other leaders with deep operating experience inside regulated institutions.

Salus GRC pairs hands-on advisory leadership with revolutionary technology and strategic partnerships with leading GRC software providers. This approach allows the firm to help clients improve oversight, reduce operational risk, and scale their programs in a disciplined manner as regulatory expectations, risk profiles, and technology demands continue to evolve.

For more information, visit salusgrc.com.

