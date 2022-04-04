Sketchfab and Zoe Immersive Partner to Drive 3D VR Content Creation

Engaging VR Content Creation Made Easy and Fast on Mobile Platforms with 3D Library

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Immersive, an award-winning metaverse software company with a mission to democratize content creation, and Sketchfab, the leading platform for 3D and AR on the web, today announced a partnership. This collaboration allows users of Zoe's no-code platform for building 3D interactive experiences to now access and integrate any of Sketchfab's more than one million free 3D models into Zoe creations. To make creating 3D experiences more accessible, Zoe is also announcing the beta release of its Zoe iOS app, bringing more flexibility to creators and developers who were already creating with Zoe on the Oculus Quest or HTC Vive. The incorporation of the Sketchfab 3D models will be accessible on all Zoe platforms, including on iOS devices.

With Zoe's intuitive tools and Sketchfab's drag-and-drop 3D object libraries, the creation of complex 3D virtual spaces is simple and fast. Creators can create a fully interactive experience in only a few hours – a skill previously reserved for those with extensive knowledge of game engines or visual effects programs. Zoe and Sketchfab can be used to create games, tell stories, explain processes, solve problems, and more. In addition to bringing 3D environments to life, using Zoe also helps creators learn in-demand 21st Century digital skills, such as design, creating user interfaces, programming, and working with movement and space.

"Sketchfab's database of assets provides Zoe users with endless options for creating and customizing spaces, whether it's in education or entertainment," said Emilie Joly, co-founder and CEO of Zoe Immersive. "By providing more than a million new objects for use in our interactive experiences and launching our no-code platform on iOS, we are realizing our dream of making 3D/VR/AR and metaverse creation possible for anyone who has access to today's common technologies. "

"Our mission at Sketchfab is to make 3D content accessible, easy-to-find and use," said Alban Denoyel, Sketchfab Co-founder and CEO. "Zoe makes it super easy to combine Sketchfab assets into a scene, and their iOS platform with our online 3D objects is a great step toward making 3D experiences more ubiquitous."

Today's announcements coincide with Zoe's launch of an educator initiative kicking off in conjunction with the ASU GSV Summit happening this week. As part of its commitment to making development of curriculum in the metaverse easy and accessible, Zoe is conducting several webinars aimed at educators. Training will feature a walkthrough of how to use Zoe in the classroom, and will include spokespeople from some of the educational institutions who have already implemented the technology into their lessons. Zoe will house materials, including an introductory video and how-to guides, on its website .

Educators at universities and schools across the country already use Zoe to create high-fidelity interactive experiences that inspire learners. More than 1800 educators from top-tier institutions already use the Zoe platform, including Mountain Creek State High School, Washington State University, Crosstown High School, Colorado Spring Schools, Downey Unified school district, Greenwich Alliance for Education, SDJA, Western Middle School and Lausanne Collegiate School.

Backed by investors Dart, Copper Wire Ventures, HTC, and Alpana, Zoe also has more than 253 individual investors who have signed onto the company's current StartEngine campaign. These investors join educators around the world that see the possibilities for the platform, high-end software for low prices ranging from $15.99-$49.99 for a premium creator SaaS license.

About Zoe Immersive

Zoe Immersive is an award-winning metaverse company based in Los Angeles and Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 2020, Zoe Immersive democratizes 3D/AR/VR content creation by empowering new generations of learners in the metaverse. With Zoe, novice to experts can create their own interactive worlds with a simple and visual interface, and easy-to-use, cross-platform, world creator. Zoe has partnerships with leading technology companies such as Meta, Unity, Qualcomm and HTC, among others. www.zoe.com .

About Sketchfab

Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, it is the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D.

Sketchfab's technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop, and mobile. Sketchfab also supports VR and AR on compatible hardware.

