SKF advances sustainability goals by announcing six new decarbonized factories

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six additional factories across SKF's global manufacturing footprint have achieved decarbonized status, marking a significant step towards the Group's target to reach decarbonized operations by 2030. The newly decarbonized sites include Nilai in Malaysia, Puebla in Mexico, Haridwar and Pune in India, Massa in Italy, as well as Ladson in USA.

To qualify as decarbonized, the factories must demonstrate a reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions corresponding to 95% compared to the 2019 baseline, as well as present a clear plan to address any remaining greenhouse gas emissions. They should also show continuous improvement in energy performance.

"We are proud to see six additional decarbonized SKF factories, representing an important step in our overall net-zero journey. By reducing the carbon footprint of our products, we are also enabling our customers to develop sustainable solutions as well as supporting society in the transition to a more sustainable future," says Sofie Runius Cederberg, Head of Sustainability.

Key achievements at the newly decarbonized sites include transitioning to renewable electricity and phasing out fossil fuel-based heating systems. In addition, investments have been made in energy-efficient technologies such as heat pumps and advanced chillers with energy savings being documented and verified even during periods of increased production.

"Climate change is a global challenge, and this achievement reflects our commitment to climate action and operational excellence. By investing in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and innovative solutions, we are also increasing our own resilience by lowering our energy demand," says Susanne Larsson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP Finance.

The six factories join the previously recognized facilities in Steyr, Austria, Tudela, Spain, and Gothenburg, Sweden. These nine decarbonized factories represent almost 20% of SKF's baseline manufacturing emissions. SKF's climate targets are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that the decarbonization pathway is grounded in the latest climate science. This achievement underscores that SKF is on track to achieve its SBTi-approved goal for decarbonized operations by 2030.

For more information on SKF's decarbonized sites and sustainability strategy, please visit: https://www.skf.com/group/organisation/sustainability/achieving-net-zero

