SKF Annual Report 2020

GOTHENBURG, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB SKF's Annual Report 2020 has today been published on the Group's website. The report focuses on SKF's operations and value creation for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and surrounding communities.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, SKF, says: "Our colleagues around the world have showed a fantastic level of commitment and energy during this very challenging year. Despite the effects of the pandemic on the global economy, we have made 2020 the year in which we truly delivered on our strategy. This is clearly visible in our solid results and continued high levels of investment in our business."

"SKF's competence around the rotating shaft and our ability to not just improve machine performance but also help reduce the CO2 emissions of our customers, puts us in the driving seat when it comes to creating a circular economy."

The SKF Annual Report is available for download on https://investors.skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on 3 March 2021.



About SKF

SKF is a leading global supplier in the areas of bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Group's service offer includes technical support, maintenance services, engineering consultancy and training.

