SKF at COP30: The world can't afford friction - it's time to scale what works

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will be attending COP30, held in Belém, Brazil in November 2025, to drive systemic change and progress through collaboration. A resilient industry demands open, systematic collaboration.

SKF sees friction every day, in mindsets, metrics, and business models. Embedded across the global value chain, we carry both a unique insight - and a responsibility: to turn alignment into action, and collaboration into competitiveness.

"Since 1907, SKF's products and solutions have reduced friction and enabled a more sustainable industry. Achieving our wider climate ambitions will require new forms of collaboration. For our part, we are approaching the task with determination, experience and technological innovation," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

At COP30, SKF will illustrate how well sustainability is integrated in our offering, collaboration with our customers and suppliers, our innovation and in our operational execution.

"Cross-sector collaboration is key. That's why we work with customers and partners to advance decarbonization through energy-efficient and circular solutions, showing what's possible when we unite around shared goals. Our message to COP30 is that fostering a resilient industry demands open, systematic collaboration across every link in the chain. SKF is committed to continue to lead that shift as we strongly believe that sustainability is a core driver of business resilience," says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

SKF plays a unique role in the global industrial ecosystem, represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. As both a supplier and customer, SKF turns deep customer insight into practical solutions that reduce friction and drive progress. Through smart technologies, solutions and services, SKF helps customers cut emissions, extend equipment life, and move toward more sustainable operations.

"SKF has come very far in reducing the climate impact of our own operations, and we know what it takes to make progress. This has been achieved through a combination of increased renewable electricity sourcing, energy efficiency, fossil phase-out, and improved productivity. This experience is very impactful when working with customers and suppliers to support them in their journeys," says Sofie Runius Cederberg, Head of Sustainability.

About COP30; taking place in Belém, Brazil from November 10-21, 2025. As one of the world's most significant climate summits, COP30 brings together global leaders, scientists, businesses, NGOs, and civil society to collaborate on solutions to the climate crisis.

SKF is participating at COP30 as part of Business Sweden's "Climate Matchmaker" umbrella, which aims to connect global climate challenges with scalable solutions from Swedish companies.

SKF is also proud to be part of the Brazilian initiative SB30, which is dedicated to enabling the role of the private sector in the climate negotiations.

