SKF Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for fourth year running

News provided by

SKF

22 Jan, 2024, 02:58 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the most trusted providers of sustainability ratings for use in supply chains. This prestigious recognition places SKF in the top 1% among the more than 100,000 companies assessed worldwide for its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four key themes: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The rating identified several particular strengths across SKF's business, including policies, reporting, best in class GHG (Greenhouse gas) management system and strong decarbonization ambition with approved science-based targets.

Magnus Rosén, Head of Sustainability at SKF, says, "We are proud to have been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the fourth year running. This rating reflects not only the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves and the value chain but also how sustainability sits at the heart of SKF, embedded in our purpose, our strategy and in our strive to bring positive impact across the organization worldwide."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards, such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]  

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]  

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3912940/2552957.pdf

20240122 SKF Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for fourth year running

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-remanufacturing,c3259309

SKF remanufacturing

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/magnus-rosen,c3259310

Magnus Rosen

Also from this source

SKF Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for fourth year running

SKF has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the most trusted providers of sustainability ratings for use in supply chains. This...

SKF to publish full-year results on 31 January

SKF will publish its full-year results for 2023 on 31 January 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CET). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.