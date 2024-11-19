SKF confirms dates for CFO transition

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Susanne Larsson will join SKF as the new Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Group Finance, succeeding Niclas Rosenlew. It is now confirmed that she will start on 17 February 2025.

Niclas will work his last day for SKF on 31 December 2024. As a consequence, Carina van den Berg, currently holding the position as Director SKF Global Finance Sustainability & Operations, is assigned as Acting CFO of SKF during the interim period.

