SKF Earns Manufacturer Excellence Award for Cooper Split Sealed Spherical Bearing

LANSDALE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearing, the only sealed split spherical roller bearing currently on the market, has earned a 2020 Manufacturer Excellence Award for Innovation in Product Design from the Bearing Specialists Association (BSA). This the third BSA Manufacturer Excellence Award for SKF. The company was honored in 2019 for the SKF Pulse vibration sensor and mobile app, and in 2017 for the SKF Multilog On-Line system.

Both the open and sealed versions of SKF Cooper split spherical roller bearings are designed for easy replacement with little disturbance to the shaft alignment or driveline and eliminate the need to remove attached equipment. This innovative solution reduces mean time to repair (MTTR) and equipment downtime by up to 70 percent, which dramatically reduces customers' cost of repair. The sealed version has a machined seal within the bearing for superior contamination protection. This reduces environmental impact by lowering grease consumption and is ideally suited for harsh application environments - such as conveyor pulleys, stacker re-claimers, and other critical equipment.

"We are honored to be recognized by our industry peers for the innovation and advantages SKF Cooper split spherical roller bearings offer customers. We're proud of the safer working environment this product creates," said Will Hidell, Vice President of Sales, Aftermarket and Channel Management for SKF USA. "More than 40% of accidents in the mining and cement industry occur while workers are examining or maintaining conveyors. By eliminating the need to dismount drive couplings or cantilevered drives during maintenance and replacement, our bearings help create even safer conditions for our customers' personnel."

The Bearing Manufacturer Excellence of Innovation in Product Design Award recognizes companies for innovation and excellence in product design or technology. BSA distributor members reviewed and ranked manufacturer's innovation submissions and three submissions were recognized for their outstanding service to the end-use customer.

For more information or to find an SKF Cooper split spherical roller bearing distributor, visit: https://ter.li/9tt3x5



For further information, please contact:

Caitlin McKay 215-287-7623 [email protected]

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86 013 million and the number of employees was 43 360. www.skf.com



® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.



SOURCE SKF USA

Related Links

http://www.skf.com

