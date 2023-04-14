SKF first quarter results to be published on 27 April

News provided by

SKF

Apr 14, 2023, 02:19 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2023 on 27 April 2023 at approximately 08:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/642ad34accbbd112005591fc/skfq1

Sweden                                +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International                 +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode:                            863862

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

Aktiebolaget SKF
     (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3750200/1981882.pdf

20230414 SKF's first quarter results to be published on 27 April

SOURCE SKF

Also from this source

SKF first quarter results to be published on 27 April

SKF extends involvement in Gothia Cup, which this year attracts a record number of teams

Explore

More news releases in similar topics