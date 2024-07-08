SKF Half-year report to be published on 18 July

Jul 08, 2024, 02:13 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2024 on 18 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).
Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/66588e187e7bb30d00b5800f/haewt
|
Sweden
|
+46 8 5051 0031
|
UK / International
|
+44 20 7107 0613
|
Passcode:
|
43658997
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports
Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
20240708 SKF Half-year results to be published on 18 July
SOURCE SKF
