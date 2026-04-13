SKF to publish Q1 report on 21 April

News provided by

SKF

Apr 13, 2026, 02:27 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2026 on 21 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:30 (CEST). Please note that the start time differs from previous quarters.

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/69aab7a8e4fbb0001603e68d/laodr
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1 

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-21-april,c4333660

The following files are available for download:

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SKF to publish Q1 report on 21 April

SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2026 on 21 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio...

SKF consolidates its manufacturing footprint in Americas to strengthen operations

As part of the ongoing separation of its Automotive business, SKF is consolidating its manufacturing footprint in Americas to strengthen the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machinery

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics