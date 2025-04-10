SKF to publish Q1 report on 25 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2025 on 25 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/67e26af6eeffcd000f59a93e/mpwrt
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected] 
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; [email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-25-april,c4133919

