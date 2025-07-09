News provided bySKF
Jul 09, 2025, 02:14 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q2 results for 2025 on 18 July at approximately 07:30 (CEST).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/682b4fb3b64a85001524efa7/nqrty
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports
Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q2-report-on-18-july,c4204762
The following files are available for download:
|
20250709 SKF to publish Q2 report on 18 July
|
SKF Reman 06 200702
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article